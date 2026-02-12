News
Russia plans to block WhatsApp to force users to switch to state‑run MAX app

Russia has attempted to fully block Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp in the country.

According to FPJ, the messaging service said on Wednesday, as Moscow intensifies efforts to promote home-grown digital platforms and tighten control over its internet space.

As per Reuters report, a WhatsApp spokesperson stated that the move appears aimed at forcing users to shift to a state-backed rival application called ‘MAX’.

The company alleged that the alternative platform could be used for surveillance, a claim that Russian state media have denied.

Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.…

“WhatsApp has been blocked as part of Russia’s efforts to push people onto a state-owned surveillance app,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company would continue efforts to keep users connected.

The development comes amid a prolonged standoff between Moscow and foreign technology firms, which escalated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian authorities have since tightened regulations on global tech companies, accusing them of failing to comply with domestic laws and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any return of WhatsApp would depend on Meta’s willingness to comply with Russian legislation.

