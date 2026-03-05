Nicole Kidman makes bold appearance with Jamie Lee at 'Scarpetta' premiere  

Nicole Kidman understands the homework well as she channelled her darker side at the Scarpetta premiere with Jamie Lee Curtis.
The Babygirl alum has promoted her first crime thriller and mystery television series after parting ways with her ex-husband, Keith Urban.
Kidman and Jamie both made a joint appearance at the Regal Union Square on Tuesday, March 4th, to attend the special screening of their new Amazon series.
The 58-year-old popular American actress, who has learned motherhood from her co-star Jamie on Scarpetta, opted for an oversized double-breasted black blazer with gold buttons paired with a semi-sheer black shirt.
While Jamie was wearing a black silk gown, which she paired with the matching short coat.
This project marked her first show since she finalized her divorce from the country singer and songwriter earlier this year, with whom she also co-parents her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
For those unaware, Nicole Kidman will play as Dr Kay Scarpetta alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrays the character of her elder sister, Dorothy Farinelli.
The first episode of Scarpetta will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 11th.