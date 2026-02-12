Melania threatens Mar‑a‑Lago members with ban for breaching Barron’s privacy

Melania Trump has issued a stern warning for Mar-a-Lago members after non-consensual photos of son Barron Trump.
The First Lady has been furious after pictures and videos from their recent family gathering in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, were leaked by some members of the club that reputedly required a $1 million initiation fee.
The 19-year-old son of the US President Donald Trump and his second wife Melania remains away from the public eye and rarely makes public appearances with his parents.
Some of the NYU (New York University) undergrad’s pictures from his Christmas holiday were leaked. In the photos Barron could be seen walking through the dining area along with his father.
An insider told Rob Shutter, “Barron was solemnly following his father through the dining room. He was quiet and very reserved, wearing his usual blue suit, almost mirroring Donald.”
The leaks triggered possessive mother Melania’s fiery reaction as the first lady issued a clear warning to the member.
A source revealed, “Melania made it very clear that Barron’s privacy is non-negotiable. Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club.”
“The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private,” the source explains.
Observers have noted that Barron remained close to the US president throughout the dinner and did not smile or interact much.
Barron is currently pursuing a business degree at New York University's (NYU) Stern School of Business. He started his freshman year in September 2024 and is expected to graduate with the class of 2028.