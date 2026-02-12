Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges

Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey has been charged with a further two counts of rape.
The 32-year-old Ghanaian is on trial for allegedly raping two women and sexually assaulting another and now he has been charged with two more counts of rape involving another woman.
Partey, who plays for Spanish club Villarreal after leaving Arsenal has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault
These are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022 during which he was regularly playing for Arsenal.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that the new charges against Partey relate to a separate case of alleged offences that took place in 2020 as well as fresh investigation by the Metropolitan Police.
These additional allegations were initially reported to authorities in August last year.
A spokesperson for the CPS said, "Mr Partey is already charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in connection to allegations by three women of incidents which took place between 2021 and 2022," according to MailUK.
It added, "He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 13 March for a first hearing."
The player who is currently on bail set to face trial in November, 2026.