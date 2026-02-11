Thailand school shooting: Gunman detained after injuring teacher, girl

Thai police shot and arrested a gunman who opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand and briefly took people hostage in a two-hour attack.
On Wednesday, February 11, at least three people were left injured after a 17-year-old opened fire in a shocking incident.
As per the provincial government statement, police also wounded the assailant in a gunbattle at the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla province before taking him into custody.
Sharing details about the injured, it was reported that the school's director and a student were injured by gunshots, while another student was wounded as he jumped off a building trying to flee the scene.
The police also shared that the suspect has a history of drug abuse and mental health problems.
Teerasak Chaiyotha, the police commander, revealed that the teen has a sister at the school; however, the motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.
Notably, gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, which has one of the highest rates of gun ownership and gun-related deaths in Asia, though mass shootings are rare.