  By Bushra Saleem
British Columbia school shooting leaves at least 10 dead, dozens injured

  • By Bushra Saleem
Shooting at a school in British Colombia, Canada has killed at least 10 people including the suspect shooter.

According to Associated Press, Canadian authorities on Tuesday, February 10 said that shooting at a school in British Columbia left eight dead including the suspect, with two more people found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said more than 25 people are injured, including two who were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

The town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta.

The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.

RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd told reporters that investigators had identified the shooter but would not release a name, but that the suspect’s motive remained unclear.

“We are not in a place to understand why or what may have motivated this tragedy,” Floyd added that police are still investigating how the victims are connected to the shooter.

As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury,” RCMP said in a statement.

The statement added that seven people including the suspect were found dead at the scene, and an eight died while being transported to a hospital.

