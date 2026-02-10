News
US first dementia village set to open in 2027

Nearly 11 percent of Wisconsinites over the age of 65 have Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia

United States is set to open nation's first dementia village in Wisconsin.

The $40 million project aims to transform memory care by creating a safe, community-style environment for 65 residents living with dementia.

The project is being launched by Agrace, a hospice care organization in Wisconsin on its Madison campus.

As per MailUK, residents will be organized into a small groups of eight people living together in shared homes.

While, medical staff will be available on-site to support them with everyday activities.

CEO Lynee Sexten said in a statement, noting, "Living at this campus will not feel like an institution. We are building individual households that look and feel just like a home."

"All the things that you have in a traditional home today will be replicated here within the village," she added.

The new dementia village follows the same approach as the Hogeweyk model in Netherlands which focuses on helping people with dementia live as normally as possible.

"We want to create an environment where we restore as much autonomy and personal spontaneity as possible for those living with dementia," Sexten further added.

However, Agrace has not yet revealed how much families need to pay for residency in the dementia village.

Notably, the dementia village is expected to open in September 2027. 

