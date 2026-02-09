News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Nancy Guthrie case: FBI releases images of armed suspect

The FBI has released images of an armed individual in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

The FBI has released images of a masked individual as part of the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of news anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Authorities are trying to identify the person, who is believed to have been armed, more than eight days after 84-year-old disappeared from her home.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared black-and-white photos and short video clips showing the individual wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneaker and a backpack.

"As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on X.

The footage appears to show the person tampering with the security camera at Guthrie's front door on the morning she went missing.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she and Trump have reviewed the newly released footage.

“The president encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of the suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities who are leading this investigation on the ground,” she said.

Nancy disappeared in the middle of night from her Tucson, Arizona, home and was last seen on 31 January.

