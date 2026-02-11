News
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Nancy Guthrie case: First arrest made after release of surveillance video

FBI releases surveillance footage of Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s alleged abductor

  • By Bushra Saleem
Nancy Guthrie case: First arrest made after release of surveillance video
 Nancy Guthrie case: First arrest made after release of surveillance video 

Police has made a significant progress in the Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy’s abduction case.

Law officials in Arizona have said that the authorities detained a person for questioning in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

According to NBC News, this came after FBI released security photos and videos of a potential subject in the investigation into the disappearance of “TODAY” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

Four images depict a person wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack appearing to tamper with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning she disappeared.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the potential subject is armed.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI’s Evidence Response Team are conducting a court-authorized search tonight at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, that is related to the Guthrie investigation.

The operation is expected to last several hours.

Rio Rico is about 60 miles south of Tucson and just north of the Mexico border.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN that as the questioning of a detained person continues in Rio Rico, Arizona, authorities have still not been able to locate Nancy Guthrie.

British Columbia school shooting leaves at least 10 dead, dozens injured
British Columbia school shooting leaves at least 10 dead, dozens injured
Nancy Guthrie case: FBI releases images of armed suspect
Nancy Guthrie case: FBI releases images of armed suspect
Tudor Heart pendant connected to Henry VIII acquired by British Museum
Tudor Heart pendant connected to Henry VIII acquired by British Museum
US first dementia village set to open in 2027
US first dementia village set to open in 2027
Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy
Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy
UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country
UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country
US-Canada bridge opening threatened as Trump issues stern warning
US-Canada bridge opening threatened as Trump issues stern warning
Epstein files fallout: Labour MPs demand resignation from Keir Starmer
Epstein files fallout: Labour MPs demand resignation from Keir Starmer
Ghislaine Maxwell invokes fifth amendment, refuses to answer in Epstein probe
Ghislaine Maxwell invokes fifth amendment, refuses to answer in Epstein probe
Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues
Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues
Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled in teaser images
Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled in teaser images
What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know
What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know

Popular News

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
24 minutes ago
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash

Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
2 hours ago
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
3 hours ago