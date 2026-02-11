 Nancy Guthrie case: First arrest made after release of surveillance video 

Police has made a significant progress in the Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy’s abduction case.
Law officials in Arizona have said that the authorities detained a person for questioning in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
According to NBC News, this came after FBI released security photos and videos of a potential subject in the investigation into the disappearance of “TODAY” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother.
Four images depict a person wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack appearing to tamper with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning she disappeared.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the potential subject is armed.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI’s Evidence Response Team are conducting a court-authorized search tonight at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, that is related to the Guthrie investigation.
The operation is expected to last several hours.
Rio Rico is about 60 miles south of Tucson and just north of the Mexico border.
A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN that as the questioning of a detained person continues in Rio Rico, Arizona, authorities have still not been able to locate Nancy Guthrie.