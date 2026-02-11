News
FAA reopens El Paso airspace after abrupt closure and 10-day shutdown notice

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted the closure on the airspace in El Paso.

As reported by KFOX14, all flights will resume as normal after the FAA had announced that airspace will remain closed for 10 days for "special security reasons" on Tuesday night.

Sean Duffy, US Transportation Secretary, has confirmed that the airspace closure was due to a drone breach.

It was previously reported that Mexican cartel drones breached US airspace, triggering airspace closure surrounding the Texas border town of El Paso.

On Wednesday, February 11, the FAA shared on X, "The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal."

A source familiar with the El Paso, Texas flight restrictions shared with CNN that the immediate flight ban was driven by military operations from nearby Biggs Army Airfield, located on Fort Bliss. 

Moreover, the insider noted that the FAA made the decision to shut down flights after the Department of War could not assure the safety of civilian aircraft in the area.

