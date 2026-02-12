River Nile boat disaster in Sudan kills at least 21

At least 21 people have died after a passenger boat sank in River Nile state in northern Sudan.
As per multiple reports, the boat was carrying about 30 passengers of different ages including women, elderly people and children while travelling between the two villages.
The Sudanese Sovereignty Council issued a press statement mourning the deaths of 21 people.
Authorities in River Nile state said on Thursday that 21 bodies had been recovered so far.
Rescue workers are still searching for others who were missing.
"Rescue teams are continuing with their work since there could be more bodies," said Dr Mohamed Faisal Hassan, the network's spokesperson.
It urged authorities to "take immediate measures to ensure river transport safety and prevent the recurrence of such disasters that claim innocent lives."
"This painful humanitarian tragedy once again reveals the fragility of river transport and the absence of basic safety requirements," it added.
This recent boat accident is not the first deadly incident on the river in the northern Sudanese state.
In 2018, another tragedy occurred when a boat carrying students to school sank in the Nile, causing at least 23 people to drown.