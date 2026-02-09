Tudor Heart pendant connected to Henry VIII acquired by British Museum

The British Museum successfully bought a gold pendant connected to Henry VIII and Catherine Aragon after raising the money through public fundraising.
In October, the British Museum started a fundraising campaign to purchase the Tudor Heart, a 16th-century 24-carat gold heart-shaped pendant found in Warwickshire in 2019.
As per multiple reports, the British Museum reached its goal of £3.5 million to buy the pendant.
Over £350,000 came from public donations with more than 45,000 people contributing and the museum also received significant support from grants, trusts, arts organizations and £1.75 million from The National Heritage Memorial Fund.
Other donors included The Julia Rausing Trust, which donated £500,000 to the cause, the charity Art Fund, which donated £400,000 and The American Friends of the British Museum, which gave £300,000.
Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, offered "a heartfelt thank you" to those who supported the campaign.
He added, "The success of the campaign shows the power of history to spark the imagination and why objects like the Tudor Heart should be in a museum."
Gold pendant was likely created in 1518 to celebrate Princess Mary's engagement to the French heir.
Tudor Heart has been shown in the British Museum's Gallery during the fundraising period and will stay on display with plans to officially become part of the museum's permanent collection later this year.