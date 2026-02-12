News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity

Promotor Eddie Hearn has recently left fans anxiously speculating about Joshua's next move

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity

Will Anthony Joshua step back into the ring? This is the question on every fan's mind after the tragedy in which he lost two close friends.

Promotor Eddie Hearn has recently left fans anxiously speculating about Joshua's next move after saying a "comeback is possible."

The former British heavyweight boxing champion hit with huge tragedy when his personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were killed in a car accident on December 29, 2025, while Joshua, who was on the back seat sustained only minor injuries.

Hearn, who has been Joshua's promoter since he began his professional boxing career believes that Joshua will likely return to boxing and fight again within this year but at the same time admitted that there are no "guarantees," as per BBC Sports.

"I don't think there are any guarantees he fights again, but at the same time I expect him to, because it is something that he loves," Hearn said in an interview with First Round TV.

He added, "From a boxing sense, physically it wasn't easy what he went through either. People probably don't realise the extent of that."

Joshua's most recent fight was on December 19 when he defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bout in Miami.

Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest
Olympics ice dance: Chock, Bates snag ‘bittersweet’ silver in major upset
Olympics ice dance: Chock, Bates snag ‘bittersweet’ silver in major upset
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open citing fatigue
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open citing fatigue
Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham head coach after eight months
Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham head coach after eight months
Norwegian Olympian's ex breaks silence after public affair confession
Norwegian Olympian's ex breaks silence after public affair confession
Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career
Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career
Olympics biathlete makes shocking cheating confession after winning medal
Olympics biathlete makes shocking cheating confession after winning medal
Campbell Hatton, cousins to honour Ricky Hatton in Dubai boxing event
Campbell Hatton, cousins to honour Ricky Hatton in Dubai boxing event
Riot Games downsizes 2XKO team, affecting 80 workers
Riot Games downsizes 2XKO team, affecting 80 workers

Popular News

Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?

Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?
9 minutes ago
Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession

Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession
19 minutes ago
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges

Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
2 hours ago