Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity

Will Anthony Joshua step back into the ring? This is the question on every fan's mind after the tragedy in which he lost two close friends.
Promotor Eddie Hearn has recently left fans anxiously speculating about Joshua's next move after saying a "comeback is possible."
The former British heavyweight boxing champion hit with huge tragedy when his personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were killed in a car accident on December 29, 2025, while Joshua, who was on the back seat sustained only minor injuries.
Hearn, who has been Joshua's promoter since he began his professional boxing career believes that Joshua will likely return to boxing and fight again within this year but at the same time admitted that there are no "guarantees," as per BBC Sports.
"I don't think there are any guarantees he fights again, but at the same time I expect him to, because it is something that he loves," Hearn said in an interview with First Round TV.
He added, "From a boxing sense, physically it wasn't easy what he went through either. People probably don't realise the extent of that."
Joshua's most recent fight was on December 19 when he defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bout in Miami.