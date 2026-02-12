News
Crimson Desert is scheduled to release in March on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?

Are you tired of waiting for an updated The Elder Scrolls VI? Crimson Desert would be a better alternative for you, which is scheduled to release in March.

This forthcoming AAA open-world RPG from Pearl Abyss is promising a lot, set to launch with a plethora of compelling features for all the gaming enthusiasts.

Crimson Desert’s open-world promises to be twice as large as Skyrim’s with the map also being larger as compared to the Red Dead Redemption 2’s.

In this game, players will take on the usual RPG fare, completing quests, fighting enemies and bosses, and resolving mysteries.

Moreover, it includes a range of exhilarating things, including weird tech-controlled ruins, great flying contraptions, and bustling cities to explore.

The story revolves around Kliff who‘s determined to rebuild the Greymanes, a group entirely wiped out by the Black Bears.

Crimson Desert release date and pricing

Crimson Desert is scheduled to release on 19 March on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, retailing, costing £54.99 / $69.99 for the standard edition.

