Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season

Max Verstappen's team, Red Bull have built their own engine for the first time this season

Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season

Max Verstappen has launched a scathing attack on Formula 1's new cars.

Under the new rules, the engines do not naturally produce or retain enough energy on their own and they depend heavily on different energy recovery systems to recharge the battery.

These systems are needed to make sure the battery has enough power to deliver the best possible performance and achieve the fastest lap times.

Because of the energy limitations in the new cars, drivers are having to use unusual driving techniques to manage the car's limited energy such as slowing down or coasting to save power pr shift to lower gears in corner to recover energy efficiently.

When asked for his thoughts on the new regulations, Verstappen, whose team have built their own engine for the first time this season, "Not a lot of fun, to be honest. I would say the right word is management," as per ESPN.

"As a driver, the feeling is not very Formula 1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids. But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. And that's also not my problem, because I'm all for that. Equal chances, I don't mind that," the Red Bull driver continued.

Verstappen added, "Maybe it's better to drive Formula E, right? "Of course, when I sit in the car, I will always give it my very best. They know that. But the excitement level is not so high."

The 2026 season starts on March 8, with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

