  By Fatima Nadeem
Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi steps down after 46 years

Yamaguchi helped transform Hello Kitty from a simple cartoon into a global phenomenon

After 46 years of shaping one of the world's most iconic characters, Hello Kitty, Yuko Yamaguchi is stepping down from her role as the designer.

Yamaguchi helped transform Hello Kitty from a simple cartoon into a global phenomenon.

She first took over design duties in 1980, five years after the character's debut and since then it grew into a hugely profitable global brand.

The Hello Kitty character first appeared on a coin purse in 1980 and has become a global marketing phenomenon.

Since then she has become a global cultural icon, appearing on a wide range of products from fashion and video games to an airplane and collaborating with major brands.

The character also inspires entertainment purposes including themed cafe and amusement parks.

A designer named Aya, who has been assisting Yamaguchi will now officially become Hello Kitty's lead designer by the end of 2026 while Yamaguchi will remain at Sanrio to provide advice and support.

Sanrio, the company that owns Hello Kitty expressed gratitude for her contribution.

Hello Kitty became popular worldwide as part of Japan's "kawaii" trend.

Yamaguchi often embraced the same style herself, dressing in Hello Kitty-inspired outfit and styling her hair in buns.

In addition to this, Kitty will make her cinematic debut in a Warner Bros film in 2028.

