MrBeast overflows his social media with hearts for fiancé Thea on Valentine's Day

  By Fatima Nadeem
  World
MrBeast gushed over his fiancé, Thea Booysen, as he marked Valentine's Day with a romantic social media tribute.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, February 14, Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson shared a carousel of adorable moments with his partner.

The couple, who have known each other since 2022 looked completely smitten in the loved-up snaps.


What truly caught fans' attention was his caption which was filled entirely with a long string of red heart emojis.

Shortly after MrBeast, popular for his huge prize giveaways, shared the heartfelt photos, fans turned to comment section to shower their love on the adorable couple.

One fan wrote, "Aweeee!!!! You two are sooo cute!!" while another chimed in, "Love you guys. You both look cute together."

The third user penned, "I counted all hearts and they are 360."

"Someone who supports you and looks at you the way Thea looks at Jimmy.. Another thing bro," the fourth one added.

For those unaware, MrBeast and fellow content creator and gamer Booysen got engaged on Christmas Day last year.

