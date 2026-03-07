News
  By Fatima Hassan
Kanye West Malibu Mansion trial takes shocking turn after his shrewd tactics

Ye was initially sued by his former labour, Tony Saxon, in September 2023

Kanye West has seemingly acted smart during his bombshell Malibu Mansion trial. 

The most controversial rap icon of the United States of America, who is now known as Ye, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, March 6, as his new lawsuit finally began.

According to Rolling Stone, Kanye appeared to be utilizing "shrewd" tactics during his tough day in court alongside his wife, Bianca Censori.

The trial took an unexpected turn when Kim Kardashian's ex-husband struggled to stay awake after being questioned by the attorneys.

"I don’t recall," the rapper answered when attorneys questioned him about the work done on his former mansion, which was constructed by the Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Insider revealed to the outlet that the 48-year-old American rapper and songwriter "repeatedly yawned, closed his eyes for long stretches and at times seemed to catch his head falling forward."

After learning Ye's sleepy behaviour and non-serious attitude, the lawyer representing the plaintiff turned away from the stand and mouthed, "Is he asleep?"

For those unaware, Kanye West has been facing allegations by his former labourer, Tony Saxon, since September 2023. 

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the father of four was sued for not paying wages and dues to his worker following the construction of his million-dollar Malibu mansion.    

