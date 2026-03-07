Britney Spears at risk of jail time as pills seized in DUI arrest undergo testing

Britney Spears is believed to have found herself on the verge of a potential jail time with recent DUI arrest.
The Criminal hitmaker - who is already struggling in her personal life due to past traumas stemmed through a deeply strained history with her dad, Jamie Spears because of 13-year conservatorship, could possibly end up in jail.
Speaking exclusively to TMZ a day after Britney DUI arrest and release, an insider claimed that the pills obtained from the Toxic singer have been sent for testing.
They further explained that the pills seized from Britney's possession are Adderall - which the singer might have gotten from her recent trip to mexico.
The insider also noted that the pills are under examination to determine if they contain pure Adderall or an additional substance as these drugz are often laced with cocaine, meth fentanyl, or other substances.
If Britney is found guilty of possessing substance laced pills in her system, she can possibly face jail time upon judge's order.
Meanwhile, Britney's manager Cade Hudson issued an emotional statement regarding singer's DUI arrest.
"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," Cade noted.
She continued, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life."
"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," added the manager.