Nancy Guthrie case update: Road sealed as search efforts intensify 

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy.
On Friday night in Arizona, the sealed off a road near her home, about two miles away.
Several sheriffs, FBI and forensics vehicles were seen passing through the roadblock as part of the investigation.
The two agencies also tagged and towed a Range Rover SUV from a Culver’s restaurant parking lot.
Nancy went missing two weeks ago from her home in Tucson, Arizona and authorities believe she was taken against her will in the middle of the night.
Investigators have found several gloves, the nearest of which was discovered some two miles from Ms Guthrie's home, and submitted them for lab analysis, the sheriff's office said.
Besides this, authorities collected DNA from Nancy's property but the samples do not match the missing elderly woman or anyone who is known to be in close contact with her.
Several hundred detectives and agents have been assigned to the case, the sheriff's department said.
The FBI said it has collected more than 13,000 tips since 1 February adding that, "Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement."
Nancy was last seen on the evening of Saturday, January 31 when family members dropped her home.
Reports previously revealed that Nancy, 84, has some physical health issues but she does not have any problems with memory.