Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?

Over 22,000 unites of creamy peanut butter are being pulled from stores across the US.
The recall, which affects multiple brands and batches has been issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to concerns that the products may contain pieces of blue plastic.
As per multiple reports, the product was sold in 40 states nationwide, including Ohio and Indiana.
The affected products come from Ventura Foods and and include small portion packs and peanut butter-and-jelly twin packs sold under several well-known foodservice brands including US Foods, Flavor Fresh, Katy's Kitchen, Dyma Brands, House Recipe by Sysco and Gordon Food Service and Dyma Foods.
The FDA clarified that the recalled peanut butter items are single-serve packs not regular store sized jars.
Although the recall started on April 30 last year, it was officially classified as Class II on February 12, which means that consuming the product could cause temporary or reversible health problems, rather than serious or permanent harm.
However, the FDA didn't provide a specific fix for the recalled peanut butter but people are advised not to eat it and can get their refund by returning it to the store where they bought it.