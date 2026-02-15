Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein has recently revealed horrifying details about his trafficking operation.
The 43-year-old Juliette Bryant described how victims were trapped and controlled over long periods.
Recounting the horrible experience, she said, "Invisible chains is a good way to put it, it was like I was handcuffed invisibly," as per Sky News.
Juliette, who was a young adult just starting university and hoping to become a model was approached by Epstein in 2002 from Cape Town.
At the age of 20, she believed this opportunity would bring positive and life-changing prospects for her future but she had no idea that her life was about to be ruined.
She said, "It just seemed like my dreams were all coming true because our family was struggling financially and I just really wanted to try and make a difference for my family."
Shortly after meeting Epstein, Juliette took her first trip outside South Africa to New York.
Right after reaching New York, she was quickly sent on to the Caribbean.
Juliette was then driven to an airport in New Jersey, got on private jet and found Epstein along with the women who had first recruited her waiting there to take her to his private island.
"I'd never even told my family, I never told anyone about what happened with him until he died," the victim continued.
The woman added, "As the plane took off, he started forcibly touching me in between my legs, and I just freaked out and I suddenly realised - oh my God, my family aren't going to see me again, these people might kill me, you know?"
Juliette said she was completely trapped and helpless at that time as Epstein and his associates had taken her passport.
Years later, when the US Department of Justice released Epstein files, many victims were accidentally exposed due to poor redactions.
Among these, Juliette's emails to Epstein were also shown, revealing that she expressed support for him before his 2008 trial and stayed in contact with him until 2017.
Juliette said that she is still trying to fully recover with Epstein's abusive operations while also dealing with her ongoing mental and emotional healing and the stress of constantly seeing news about him.
For the unversed, Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.