  By Javeria Ahmed
‘Stranger Things’ stars attend Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson’s wedding

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson tied the knot on Valentine's Day

Several of Stranger Things’ beloved stars were on hand to celebrate as Maya Hawke tied the knot with singer Christian Lee Hutson in a romantic Valentine’s Day ceremony.

On February 14, the Stranger Things star and the State Bird singer got married during a surprise Valentine's Day wedding in New York City.

Maya's parents, dad, Ethan Hawke, and mom, Uma Thurman, were both in attendance along with many of her Stranger Things castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

P.C: PEOPLE
P.C: PEOPLE

For her star-studded wedding, Maya opted to wear a white wedding dress along with an oversized and feathery winter coat.

On the other hand, his husband Hutson kept things classic in a black tuxedo.

Mother of the bride Thurman, 55, paired a light blue gown with matching shoes, while Ethan, also 55, wore an all-black ensemble.

Thurman and Ethan were married from 1998 to 2005 and share two children, Maya and Levon, who attended the wedding.

Ethan also has two daughters with wife Ryan Shawhughes, while Thurman shares daughter Luna with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson.

To note, during a conversation with SoCal last year, Hutson confirmed that he and Maya were engaged.

After host Julie Slater noted that Hutson worked with Phoebe Bridgers and his then-fiancée Maya on Carousel Horses from his album Paradise Pop. 10, the Northsider singer replied, “Yeah.”

The comments came two months before Maya was photographed in April, flashing a diamond ring on her wedding finger while talking on the phone in Manhattan.

Notably, Maya Hawke has been dating musician Christian Lee Hutson for the last four years.

