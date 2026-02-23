Tourette syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and everything you need to know

Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological condition that causes involuntary sounds or movements known as tics, has come under the spotlight after a man with the condition shouted a racist slur during the BAFTA award ceremony in London.
According to CNN, John Davidson, who shouted the word, is the subject of the British indie film “I Swear,” about his life with Tourette’s syndrome. The actor Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson in the film, won Sunday night’s award for best actor.
Tourette’s syndrome cannot be cured, but potential triggers can be identified, and treatment can help manage the symptoms.
Symptoms:
Tics are the symptom most commonly associated with Tourette’s syndrome.
These are two types of tics: vocal tics, which can include whistling, repeating a word or, in rare cases, swearing; and motor tics, which can include movements such as twitching or shrugging your shoulders.
Making inappropriate remarks can be a rare symptom of the condition.
“John (Davidson) wouldn’t have known that was the tic that he was about to do,” Edward Palmer, the vice chair of UK-based charity Tourettes Action, told Times Radio on Monday.
“Some people will find they can be, kind of, stimulated or triggered by things in the environment. But for some people, they are completely random. But whatever the circumstances, they are involuntary. They don’t choose the words,” he said.
Approximately 10% to 15% of people with Tourette’s syndrome have tics that result in offensive or rude language, Palmer said.
How common is TS?
It is estimated that around 1.4 million people in the United States are affected by Tourette’s syndrome or a persistent tic disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Treatment:
There is currently no known cure for the condition. But several options are available to help manage the symptoms and improve the person’s quality of life.
The first step is to get a professional diagnosis. For the condition to be diagnosed, multiple motor tics and at least one vocal tic must be present for at least 12 months, according to Tourettes Action.
Once a diagnosis is made, behavioral therapy can provide “tools to help a person learn ways to change certain behaviours,” the charity said.
Lifestyle changes can help reduce symptoms, as tics can be triggered by factors such as stress, tiredness or excitement.
The effectiveness of medication varies depending on the person, Tourettes Action said, but it can help to target associated conditions that sometimes accompany Tourette’s syndrome, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).