Maya Ali rings in Ramadan with message of peace and blessings

Pakistani actress Maya Ali welcomed the holy month of Ramadan with a heartfelt message, extending warm wishes for peace.
Taking to Instagram stories section on Thursday, the Mann Mayal star penned a message of blessings and happiness to all while sharing a special prayer close to her heart.
Ali wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak everyone.”
She continued, “May this holy month bring peace to our hearts, blessings to our homes and happiness to our families…”
In her message, she also extended prayers for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing for his health, strength, and freedom.
The Yunhi star went on to write, “May ALLAH also answer our prayers for our Kaptaan, bless him with health, strength and freedom!! Ameen.”
She penned the heartfelt message against a serene image of the Holy Kaaba,
In another slide, Ali dropped the glimpses of Ramzan presence she received from her manager Furqan Bilal Khattak.
Upon receiving the package, the Sunn Mere Dil starlet expressed her gratitude, “Thank You for such a sweet gesture.”
Her third slide featured a supplication for first Ashra, noting, “O! My Lord forgive me and have Mercy on me, You are the Best of Merciful.”
On the work front, Maya Ali will next be seen with Ahad Raza Mir in an upcoming drama serial Aik Muhabbat Aur.