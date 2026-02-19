2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC

2026 Winter Olympic athletes have made a big decision to prioritize their input in the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The athletes competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games have elected Yunjong Won and Johanna Talihärm to IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC), for a term of eight years ending at the Utah 2034 Olympic Winter Games.
The new members will contribute to ensuring that the athletes’ voice remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement’s decisions and will support their fellow athletes throughout their careers on and off the field of play.
Emma Terho, IOC AC Chair said, “I would like to congratulate Yunjong Won and Johanna Talihärm on their election to the IOC AC. With their passion, experience and unwavering commitment to athletes, they will bring fresh vision and renewed energy to the IOC AC, helping shape a future where every athlete feels supported, empowered and truly heard.
“I also want to thank all the candidates for showing their dedication to representing athletes around the world. I was delighted to see the high turnout of athletes participating and sharing their voice in the IOC AC election,” she added.
The new members of the IOC AC are, Yunjong Won from the Republic of Korea. The bobsleigh is silver medallist at PyeongChang 2018, he also competed at Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022.
The other member is biathlon Johanna Talihärm of Estonia. A four-time Olympian, she competed at Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018, Beijing 2022 and Milano Cortina 2026.