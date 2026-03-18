'Price Is Right' ex-model claims Bob Barker silenced women amid harassment culture 

In the shocking turns of events, a dark truth about the set of The Price Is Right has been exposed!
During the Dirty Rotten Scandals docuseries, former models Holly Hallstrom, Kathleen Bradley, and former producer Barbara Hunter shared the sexual harassment culture that existed on the game show during the late Bob Barker era.
Bardley said that many men on the set regularly gawked at the women during the time Barker hosted the show.
"I was in the elevator, and one of the men just stuck their hands right on my boobs," Hunter, who worked as a producer on the show during the mid-1970s, said in a clip from the series.
She added, "I had to push him away, I didn't say anything. It became instinct to know how to handle it."
Holstrom, who was a model on the show from 1977 to 1995, said production loosely implemented a "10-second rule" limiting the amount of time someone could stare at another on set after several complaints of sexual harassment were made.
"There was no one monitoring how long the guys were staring at the models," she said. "It was a joke. It was an appeasement. They did things that made it look like they were taking action, so you will stop complaining and go away."
Holstrom also accused Barker, who retired in 2007, of silencing women who complained about harassment.
She also highlighted an alleged affair between the host and former model Dian Parkinson when Barker was still in a relationship with Nancy Burnet, whom he started seeing in 1983, until his death in August 2023.
"It took a toll. There was fighting on the sets, yelling, and it was massive. And it ultimately, I think, destroyed 'The Price is Right.'"
For the unversed, the two-episode docuseries will air on E! on Wednesday, March 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.