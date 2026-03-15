Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note for ‘mum, step mum’ on Mother’s Day

Lewis Hamilton paid an emotional tribute to his mother and stepmother on Mother’s Day.
Taking to his Instagram on Mothering Sunday, March 15, the British driver shared some memories with both of his mothers with a heartfelt note.
The Ferrari driver wrote, “Wishing my mum, my stepmum and all mothers out there a happy Mother’s Day. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if not for the love and support of these two women. I’m blessed to have my mum with me here in China and my stepmum cheering for be back at home.”
“They’ve been selflessly devoted to nurturing and caring for me and have been my home, my team and my lights in my darkest times. I live every day to make them proud. Love you both, enjoy your day,” he added.
He also shared pictures of his mum, Carmen Larbalestier, and step mum, Linda Hamilton, in the carousel post.