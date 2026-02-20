Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2 

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber might announce their baby no. 2 sooner than fans can expect!
The Rhode Skin founder recently grabbed headlines as she shared rare insights into her personal life with her Grammy-winner husband.
Hailey made a guest appearance in the latest episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, where she hinted at her plans of welcoming new child with Justin.
The 29-year-old businesswoman, who is married to Justin Bieber since 2018, cheekily noted, "I’m taking it one kid at a time. I definitely do want one more. … Maybe I’ll have four more. Maybe I’ll have three. I don’t know."
Hailey, who is also a mother of her 16 months old son Jack Blues Bieber, revealed that her child has a strong knowledge of music as he has been singing his dad’s superhit song, Baby, lately.
"He’s been saying ‘baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, oh’ literally in the last two days, he talks a lot about basketball. He says ‘basketball’ all the time. I went to get him up from his nap today and he was like, ‘basketball?" the proud mother opened up.
For those unaware, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who announced the birth of their first child in August 2024, sparked baby buzz after the entrepreneur's bombshell interview.
The couple yet to confirm these baby No. 2 speculations.