Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar  

K.G.F. star Yash surprised fans with the second teaser of his much-awaited film, Toxic.
On Friday, February 20, the 40-year-old Indian actor turned to his Instagram account to release the detailed teaser of his new movie days after the synopsis controversy.
The period gangster film’s new trailer has showcased mid-20th-century Goa, full of suspense and the dark era of the old times.
Notably, the one-minute and fifty-five-second preview, released in five languages, revealed Yash’s new character as Raya.
For those unaware, Toxic will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
The South Indian actor, who is known as Naveen Kumar, opted for a rugged look in Toxic, teasing the world of crime and betrayal.
"It’s Gonna Get Crazyyyy!!! #ToxicTeaser – Malayalam. Out now! #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOnMarch19th," he added in the caption.
Since the second trailer of the film gained popularity on social media, several fans have hailed Yash for returning to the big screen with the jaw-dropping character transformation.
One commented, "Rocky star yash."
While another said, "Toxic teaser is decent, not bad overall, but bro, you just can't compete with this phenomenon."
However, a third claimed it will smash Dhurandhar’s records, "My India 1st dhurandhar 2."
This spine-chilling trailer came amidst the swirling rumours that the plot of the upcoming movie had leaked online last week.
According to media reports, the film’s story was revealed on the website of its UAE distributor, Phars Film.
The new action-adventure movie, set to hit the big screens on March 19, also stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Kyle Paul.