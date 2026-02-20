News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover

The 'Drip' hitmaker is currently exploring Canada for the upcoming gig of her second headlining concert tour, Little Miss Drama

  • By Fatima Hassan
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover 

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have received an open challenge for an epic celebrity crossover.  

The former WWE champion, Raquel Rodriguez, has publicly confronted two of America's biggest rappers.

Speaking with TMZ, the six-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion issued a bold challenge to Cardi B and Megan for the high-profile clash inside the ring.

The Judgment Day member revealed that she and her tag partner, Liv Morgan, have already floated the idea of stepping into the ring with the two Grammy-winning artists.

"Liv and I always talked about tagging against Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion. I so would love to tag against Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion. I think Liv and I vs. them would just be so iconic for our careers [and] for their careers," the 35-year-old professional wrestler told the media outlet.

For those unaware, Rodriguez and Morgan have earned the recognition with their superhit pairing inside the ring. 

However, Cardi B, who will perform in Canada for her second headlining concert, Little Miss Drama, on February 21, is also a secret connection to the company.  

The Drip hitmaker hosted the 2025 SummerSlam premium live event for the same company.  

Despite having close allies with the company, Cardi B has not paid heed to Raquel Rodriguez's open challenge. 

James Van Der Beek's last film gets release date
James Van Der Beek's last film gets release date
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Characters not returning after Eric Dane death
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Characters not returning after Eric Dane death
Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes away at 53
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes away at 53
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside

Popular News

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover
8 minutes ago
Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'

Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'
29 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2

Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
2 hours ago