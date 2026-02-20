Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover 

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have received an open challenge for an epic celebrity crossover.
The former WWE champion, Raquel Rodriguez, has publicly confronted two of America's biggest rappers.
Speaking with TMZ, the six-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion issued a bold challenge to Cardi B and Megan for the high-profile clash inside the ring.
The Judgment Day member revealed that she and her tag partner, Liv Morgan, have already floated the idea of stepping into the ring with the two Grammy-winning artists.
"Liv and I always talked about tagging against Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion. I so would love to tag against Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion. I think Liv and I vs. them would just be so iconic for our careers [and] for their careers," the 35-year-old professional wrestler told the media outlet.
For those unaware, Rodriguez and Morgan have earned the recognition with their superhit pairing inside the ring.
However, Cardi B, who will perform in Canada for her second headlining concert, Little Miss Drama, on February 21, is also a secret connection to the company.
The Drip hitmaker hosted the 2025 SummerSlam premium live event for the same company.
Despite having close allies with the company, Cardi B has not paid heed to Raquel Rodriguez's open challenge.