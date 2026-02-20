Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'

Hrithik Roshan recently sent a special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching his recently released movie, O 'Romeo.
The War 2 actor took to X (formally known as Twitter) on Friday, February 20, and initially began with reviewing the movie, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over."
Roshan then praised Kapoor as he wrote, “I had fun. @shahidkapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are.”
In the end, the 52-year-old actor urged his followers to watch the movie as well, writing, “Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant.”
It’s worth mentioning here that the Vishal Bhardwaj's directional is a romantic action thriller.
Moreover, the movie has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the newly released movie apart from Kapoor, also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal.
Shahid Kapoor starrer O' Romeo was released in cinemas on February 13, 2026.
Made on a budget of ₹125—150 crore, the movie is steadily inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark in India within a week of release.