News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'

Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘O'Romeo’ was released on February 13

  • By Salima Bhutto

Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching O Romeo
Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'

Hrithik Roshan recently sent a special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching his recently released movie, O 'Romeo.

The War 2 actor took to X (formally known as Twitter) on Friday, February 20, and initially began with reviewing the movie, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over."

Roshan then praised Kapoor as he wrote, “I had fun. @shahidkapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are.”

Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘ORomeo’ was released on February 13
Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘O'Romeo’ was released on February 13

In the end, the 52-year-old actor urged his followers to watch the movie as well, writing, “Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the Vishal Bhardwaj's directional is a romantic action thriller.

Moreover, the movie has been produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the newly released movie apart from Kapoor, also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal.

Shahid Kapoor starrer O' Romeo was released in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

Made on a budget of ₹125—150 crore, the movie is steadily inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark in India within a week of release.

Hania Aamir dragged into harassment row over close ties with Umer Mukhtar
Hania Aamir dragged into harassment row over close ties with Umer Mukhtar
Umer Mukhtar's harassment controversy takes shocking turn as more victims speak out
Umer Mukhtar's harassment controversy takes shocking turn as more victims speak out
Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar
Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar
Eric Dane death: Bollywood director Karan Johar reacts to his shocking demise
Eric Dane death: Bollywood director Karan Johar reacts to his shocking demise
Ushna Shah pens emotional open letter on issue close to her heart
Ushna Shah pens emotional open letter on issue close to her heart
Rajkummar Rao's filming schedule for Sourav Ganguly biopic revealed
Rajkummar Rao's filming schedule for Sourav Ganguly biopic revealed
Sheheryar Munawar exciting sneak peek into his new project
Sheheryar Munawar exciting sneak peek into his new project
Maya Ali rings in Ramadan with message of peace and blessings
Maya Ali rings in Ramadan with message of peace and blessings
Keith Urban reacts as ex Nicole Kidman gets new romantic proposal
Keith Urban reacts as ex Nicole Kidman gets new romantic proposal
Rajpal Yadav releases first official statement after jail release: 'Don’t want sympathy'
Rajpal Yadav releases first official statement after jail release: 'Don’t want sympathy'
Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry
Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry
Karan Johar feels 'honoured' amid ongoing legal mess over wrongful termination
Karan Johar feels 'honoured' amid ongoing legal mess over wrongful termination

Popular News

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive huge open challenge for epic crossover
7 minutes ago
Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'

Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'
27 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2

Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
2 hours ago