Eric Dane's unexpected move weeks before death raised health fears

Eric Dane’s unexpected cancellation at an ALS event weeks before his death had already sparked speculation about his health condition.

On Thursday, the Grey’s Anatomy star died at the age of 53 after a fearless battle against the incurable degenerative neurological disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He was expected to be honored with the Advocate of the Year Award during The ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care Gala on January 24.

But the organization told PEOPLE, Dane had called off his appearance “hours before” the event “due to the physical realities of ALS” and not being “well enough to attend.”

In his pre-recorded message broadcast at the gala, Dane said, “This award is not just for me, it's for my beautiful family and loved ones who are fighting.”

He added, “'And it's for every person who has faced ALS with courage, for every caregiver who gives their heart — day after day — and for every advocate who is a voice for progress.”

The Euphoria star mentioned, “'The ALS Network makes a powerful impact by uniting care and research to improve and extend the lives of people living with ALS. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this. With help from the ALS Network, we will finally kick the s*** out of ALS.”

Notably, Eric Dane was diagnosed with the condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease in April 2025.

