  • By Fatima Hassan
Johnny Depp's secret gesture for Eric Dane's ALS battle leaves fans emotional

Eric Dane tragically dies at the age of 54 after suffering from chronic illness, ALS

  • By Fatima Hassan
Johnny Depp is indeed a friend in need!

The Pirates of the Caribbean star quietly assisted the deceased actor, Eric Dane, throughout his painful battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). 

According to Page Six's latest report, Depp invited the Grey’s Anatomy star to his Los Angeles home after he was diagnosed with ALS. 

As Eric's death news broke on Thursday, February 19, several media outlets claimed the actor tragically passed away at the age of 56 after his long journey with a chronic illness. 

Notably, an insider close to Depp revealed that before offering him one of his homes to live in, they formally met through their mutual friends. 

Despite not having a close bond, the generous Edward Scissorhands actor provided his roof to the fellow actor. 

"Eric [had] one less thing to worry about, living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could or couldn’t for rent," the tipster added. 

This kind gesture by Johnny Depp won his fans' hearts as several hailed him for providing shelter to their beloved deceased Eric Dane.   

