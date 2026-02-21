News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud

The 'Thappad' starlet opened up about her longstanding ‘fight’ with the 'Queen' actress

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud
Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud

Taapsee Pannu reflected on her past clash with Kangana Ranaut, hinting at the possibility of reconciliation and a fresh start.

While conversing on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast to promote her new film, Assi, the Thappad starlet opened up about her ‘fight’ with the Queen starlet.

Addressing the supposed feud, Taapsee said, “I don’t know when I ever fought. A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me — have I ever said even a single line against her? Her sister called me a ‘cheap copy.’”

The Badla starlet went on to say, “She said that since I don’t earn as much money here, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine — I haven’t said anything against her.”

Upon asking about if their so-called fight benefited star kids as they preferred two outsiders fighting, Taapsee responded, “I don’t know about them, but someone or the other must have benefited in some way. Like I said, from my side, there was never any fight. But I do feel that someone must have gained from it.”

The long-standing public feud between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu was started in 2019 after the Emergency actress sister, Rangoli Chandel, labeled Taapsee a "sasti copy" (cheap copy) for allegedly imitating Kangana's style.

In 2020, Kangana called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker "B-grade actresses" amid the nepotism debate and in April 2021, she sparked backlash by tweeting the derogatory term "she-man" about Taapsee.

Umer Mukhtar addresses harassment row after Hania Aamir's bold statement
Umer Mukhtar addresses harassment row after Hania Aamir's bold statement
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lyari King’ return dominates ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of trailer release
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lyari King’ return dominates ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of trailer release
Hania Aamir breaks silence after online backlash over linked with Umer Mukhtar
Hania Aamir breaks silence after online backlash over linked with Umer Mukhtar
Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'
Hrithik Roshan sends special message to Shahid Kapoor after watching 'O 'Romeo'
Hania Aamir dragged into harassment row over close ties with Umer Mukhtar
Hania Aamir dragged into harassment row over close ties with Umer Mukhtar
Umer Mukhtar's harassment controversy takes shocking turn as more victims speak out
Umer Mukhtar's harassment controversy takes shocking turn as more victims speak out
Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar
Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar
Eric Dane death: Bollywood director Karan Johar reacts to his shocking demise
Eric Dane death: Bollywood director Karan Johar reacts to his shocking demise
Ushna Shah pens emotional open letter on issue close to her heart
Ushna Shah pens emotional open letter on issue close to her heart
Rajkummar Rao's filming schedule for Sourav Ganguly biopic revealed
Rajkummar Rao's filming schedule for Sourav Ganguly biopic revealed
Sheheryar Munawar exciting sneak peek into his new project
Sheheryar Munawar exciting sneak peek into his new project
Maya Ali rings in Ramadan with message of peace and blessings
Maya Ali rings in Ramadan with message of peace and blessings

Popular News

Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe

Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe
12 minutes ago
Channing Tatum makes 1st red carpet appearance after painful shoulder injury

Channing Tatum makes 1st red carpet appearance after painful shoulder injury

2 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud

Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud
2 hours ago