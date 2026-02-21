Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud

Taapsee Pannu reflected on her past clash with Kangana Ranaut, hinting at the possibility of reconciliation and a fresh start.
While conversing on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast to promote her new film, Assi, the Thappad starlet opened up about her ‘fight’ with the Queen starlet.
Addressing the supposed feud, Taapsee said, “I don’t know when I ever fought. A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me — have I ever said even a single line against her? Her sister called me a ‘cheap copy.’”
The Badla starlet went on to say, “She said that since I don’t earn as much money here, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine — I haven’t said anything against her.”
Upon asking about if their so-called fight benefited star kids as they preferred two outsiders fighting, Taapsee responded, “I don’t know about them, but someone or the other must have benefited in some way. Like I said, from my side, there was never any fight. But I do feel that someone must have gained from it.”
The long-standing public feud between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu was started in 2019 after the Emergency actress sister, Rangoli Chandel, labeled Taapsee a "sasti copy" (cheap copy) for allegedly imitating Kangana's style.
In 2020, Kangana called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker "B-grade actresses" amid the nepotism debate and in April 2021, she sparked backlash by tweeting the derogatory term "she-man" about Taapsee.