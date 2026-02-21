Winter Olympics freestyle skiing 2026: Alex Ferreira wins gold in men's halfpipe

Alex Ferreira from Aspen, Colorado won the gold medal in the freeski halfpipe at the Milan Cortina Winter Games on Friday night, February 20.
A 31-year-old skier gave Team USA its tenth gold of the Milan Cortina Winter Games, matching the country's all-time record for most golds at a single Winter Olympics, which was set in 2002.
He delivered an impressive third and final run in the men's halfpipe, earning a score of 93.75 and secured his first Olympic gold medal.
Ferreira, who had previously earned a silver and bronze at the last two Winter Olympics, completed his Olympic medal collections with this victory.
Other American gold medalists at the Milan Cortina Winter Games include alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, bobsledder Elana Meyers-Taylor, figure skater Alysia Liu and the US figure skating team, freeski moguls champion Elizabeth Lemley, the US women's ice hockey team and speed skater Jordan Stolz.
At the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the US ranks second in the medal tally, behind Norway.
So far, Norwegian athletes have won 17 gold medal, setting a new record for the most first-place finished by any country at a single Winter Games.