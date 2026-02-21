Channing Tatum makes 1st red carpet appearance after painful shoulder injury  

Channing Tatum has returned to the red carpet despite suffering from a painful shoulder injury.
The 45-year-old American actor and film producer made first appearance at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.
On Friday, February 21st, Channing, who revealed his shoulder injury earlier this month, was accompanied by his new movie, Josephine’s co-star Gemma Chan.
Meanwhile, promoting his new thriller-crime film, the Magic Man actor sported a black pinstripe suit, with a collarless jacket and wide-leg trousers.
He completed his red-carpet event look by accessorizing his outfit with a pair of black, stylish loafers.
On the other hand, Gemma was wearing a long pink gown, which she coordinated with statement jewellery.
This sighting marked the first public appearance of Channing Tatum after he unveiled his shoulder scar on social media.
Before returning to the premiere night of Josephine, the Roofman star shared a glimpse of the scar from his recent shoulder surgery.
To note, Channing Tatum initially revealed that he had undergone a complicated surgery for a "separated shoulder."
As reported by People, on February 3rd, the Blink Twice actor released multiple photos from a hospital bed, updating on his health.
"Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in," he wrote at the time.
For those unaware, Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan’s new movie, Josephine, premiered on January 23rd, 2026.