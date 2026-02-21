NASA gears up for historic Moon mission this March

NASA is gearing up for a groundbreaking mission around the Moon.
The Artemis II mission which is scheduled for early March will send four astronauts on 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon before retuning to the Earth.
This mission will mark humanity's farthest journey into the space in over 50 years.
The Artemis II crew consists of three Americans named Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and one Canadian, Jeremy Hansen.
Their mission will began aboard NASA's massive 98-meter Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.
NASA plans to launch the mission after successfully completing a "wet dress rehearsal," a test where the rocket is fuelled and goes through the countdown.
On the first day, the astronauts will orbit the Earth and if all systems function correctly, they will then travel towards the Moon.
"Every night I look up at the Moon and I see it and I get real excited because I can feel she's calling us and we're ready," Nasa's Lori Glaze told a news conference on Friday.
She added, "The excitement for Artemis II is really, really starting to build, we can really start to feel it. It's coming."
After circling the Moon, the astronauts will start their four-day trip back to Earth, concluding the mission with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.