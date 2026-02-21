News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful

The Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin used a Taylor Swift track to celebrate her Winter Games milestone

  • By Hania Jamil
Heres how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrins Olympics gold extra meaningful
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful

Mikaela Shiffrin won gold in the women's slalom race, and to celebrate the special occasion, she borrowed Taylor Swift's iconic lyrics, and in the latest interview, she has explained why.

Following her gold medal win, the American alpine skier posted a snap of herself in snow on February 18, with the caption, "My advice is always ruin the friendship", a line from Swift's track Ruin the Friendship.

While the song is about the singer's regret over a high school friendship, which did not turn into something more, Shiffrin has given it her own meaning.

She explained to PEOPLE, "The lyrics go into some loss and regret and things like that, but at the end of the day, when I started out this season listening to the album, I kept putting on 'Ruin the Friendship', 'cause I'm like, 'This is what I want to feel what I'm in the start gate. I want to go. I just want to leave it all behind and ruin the friendship'."

The post did not miss the popstar's sharp eyes, who left a comment under the post, reading, "HISTORIC".

Shiffrin, who won the gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 after eight races, said that to her, the song is all about putting ones' self out there, which is what she does at every race.

"It's about taking risks, kind of, in my life. That's how I sort of translate it to my life, and that's not always the easiest thing to do," she said. "But yeah, it really felt like the right moment."

Mikaela Shiffrin is a long-time Swiftie, and attended the Grammy-winning singer's Eras Tour show in Denver in 2023, and in 2024, she told The New York Times that Taylor Swift's music "has been guiding me a little bit every step of the way".

Daniel Radcliffe makes unbelievable confession ahead of new Broadway show
Daniel Radcliffe makes unbelievable confession ahead of new Broadway show
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival
Barry Manilow issues grim health update with heartbreaking statement
Barry Manilow issues grim health update with heartbreaking statement
Hilary Duff makes emotional confession about life without estranged sister Haylie
Hilary Duff makes emotional confession about life without estranged sister Haylie

Popular News

New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA

New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA
41 minutes ago
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful

Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful
50 minutes ago
OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
2 hours ago