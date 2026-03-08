WhatsApp experiments new rounded chat bubble design

News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta-owned WhatsApp's redesigned chat bubbles are currently accessible to select beta testers

WhatsApp has started experimenting with a new rounded chat bubble design for a more modern look for conversations.

Initially, the redesigned interface was teased in an earlier beta launch; however, it started to appear for some users who install the latest Android variant 2.26.10.2 through the Google Play Store.

The latest design has superseded the older and message bubbles with fully rounded corners, offering a more cleaner look.

The updated bubbles appear slightly taller and smoother, giving the overall chat interface a lighter and more modern feel and make your conversations visually cleaner.

Previously, the interface consisted of more rectangular message bubbles with sharper edges. While the previous layout was structured, it usually appeared blocked.

Multimedia messages receives significant change

One of the most noticeable changes involves multimedia messages, including videos and photos.

With this update, images and videos are no longer placed inside traditional message bubbles.

Rather, they appear as fully rounded bubbles themselves, matching the new visual style.

Availability

WhatsApp's redesigned chat bubbles are currently accessible to select beta testers, who have already downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta update.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely to launch the feature to a broader audience in the near future.

After broader expansion, the redesign could represent a major visual update for the platform, making chats cleaner, and more visually engaging for millions of users across the globe.

