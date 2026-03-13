Amazon announces Prime Video Ultra tier only for US users 

In a significant update, Amazon has announced its Prime Video will release the latest US subscription tier on April 10, 2026, superseding its current Ad Free subscription at $4.99 across the US.
The Prime Video Ultra subscription includes nearly five concurrent streams, in contrast to the previous restriction of three, and enables nearly 100 installations for offline viewing.
The tier offers a range of exclusive benefits, including access to 4K/UHD streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and ad-free content.
Notably, the standard Prime Video will remain available for the prime members at the previous cost of their membership, available for $14.99 monthly or $139 annually.
The standard tier now includes HD, HDR, and recently added Dolby Vision streaming, with four concurrent streams and 50 downloads.
Meanwhile, annual Prime members can get the Prime Video Ultra annual plan at $45.99, representing a 23% deep discount from the monthly price.
Both tiers offer access to the similar content library, including Amazon MGM Studios originals such as "Fallout," "Reacher," and "The Boys," along with exclusive live sports programming from the NFL, NBA, NASCAR, and more.
Amazon Prime Video Ultra price
Amazon Prime Video Ultra tier is currently accessible for the users across the United States. Live sports and select ad-supported content may include ads even with the Ultra subscription, as per Amazon.