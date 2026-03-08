Apple to launch 'MacBook Ultra' with touchscreen and increased rates

Apple is reportedly planning to release an all-new MackBook Ultra model in 2026, featuring an OLED screen, touchscreen, with a significantly higher price point.
As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to release the latest M6-series MacBook Pro models with a plethora of compelling features, touchscreen functionality, OLED displays, and a new thinner design by the end of 2026.
Rather than being integrated with the recently announced M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros, the
"MacBook Ultra" will be a cutting-edge, top-tier Apple laptop.
Gurman added that the device is expected to be placed above the current M5 MacBook Pros, instead of superseding them, indicating a sale.
This would lead to a markedly increased price point for the upcoming and latest machines. Gurman mentioned that when the Cupertino-based tech giant brought OLED displays to the iPhone X in 2017 and the iPad Pro in 2024, it simultaneously increased price by nearly 20%.
As a result, Gurman teases a similar price raise on account of the MacBook's first ever OLED screen may be likely and help move the MacBook Pro further upmarket.
Gurman stated that it fits into a broader Apple trend, where the company is looking to provide more models at more price points, like the latest MacBook Neo at an unprecedented $599 price point to compete with low-cost Chromebook and Windows devices.
Furthermore, Gurman revealed that these products may be called the "iPhone Ultra" and "AirPods Ultra."
While the name "MacBook Ultra" is uncertain, Gurman is no longer referring to the device as a MacBook Pro, rather than referring to it as "the touch-screen and OLED high-end MacBook."
He cautioned that Apple "could keep the traditional MacBook Pro name," but a MacBook Ultra moniker would "more clearly signal their position at the top of the lineup."