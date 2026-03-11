Google brings Gemini-powered features to Docs, Sheets, more: Here’s what to know

googleIn a remarkable move, Google has officially introduced a variety of Gemini updates across Workspace apps, aiming to streamline workflow.
In these major updates, the Alphabet-owned Google integrates a cutting-edge ability to generate first drafts in Docs, build entire spreadsheets in Sheets, make excellent presentations in Slides and answer questions about files stored in Drive.
Google Docs receives major tweaks
In Docs, Google has brought a "Help me create" tool that efficiently generates a formatted first draft by pulling context from Drive, Gmail, Chat and the web based on a user's prompt.
Additionally, Gemini is now able to match the writing style or formatting of a reference document.
As per the company, over a third of new Docs are generated from copies of existing files, so the formatting tool is solely to help reduce workflow.
Google Sheets become more efficient than ever before
With the latest upgrade, Gemini can now easily create an entire spreadsheet from a natural language prompt in Gemini by extracting data from previous files and emails of a user.
Moreover, the app has got a "Fill with Gemini" feature that autopopulates table cells, which is claimed to be nine times faster in contrast to manual entry based on a research done on 95 participants.
Sheets have further received a range of optimization tools powered by Google DeepMind and Google Research to easily resolve several queries.
Google Slides also got better
In Slides, Gemini can easily generate individual slides that match an existing deck's theme, with full presentation generation from a single prompt coming later.
Google Drive receives advanced AI-centric tools
Google Drive has received AI Overviews in search results, along with the latest "Ask Gemini" tool that allows users to query their files, emails and calendar.
Availability
Google’s new features are currently accessible for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers and Gemini Alpha business customers, but only in English language.