News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage

Nearly over 12,000 users reported issues with Instagram, with nearly three-quarters of complaints being registered by app users in US

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage
Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage

Instagram has grappled with widespread outage today, with users reporting issues in sending messages on the Meta-owned platform.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Downdetector, web outage tracking site, have started in the early hours of the day and continues to affect users worldwide.

Nearly over 12,000 users reported issues with the platform, with nearly three-quarters of the complaints being registered by Instagram app users across the US.

The highest number of reports were usually from the major cities of the US, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, New York, and Washington.

In India, over 1,300 users reported complaints on Downdetector.

The affected users took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

A user wrote, "instagram is down, guess i should kms now to get out of this cruel world."

Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage

Another user wrote, "Blocked my nigga cause i thought he was ignoring me whole time insta is down."

Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage

"Ig dms down bad , I was so confused getting notifications saying ‘now’ I’m like HOW. instagram do your thing," a third user said.

Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage


ChatGPT can help identify songs with Shazam: Here's how it works
ChatGPT can help identify songs with Shazam: Here's how it works
NASA's 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?
NASA's 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?
Apple to launch 'MacBook Ultra' with touchscreen and increased rates
Apple to launch 'MacBook Ultra' with touchscreen and increased rates
WhatsApp experiments new rounded chat bubble design
WhatsApp experiments new rounded chat bubble design
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts
Claude AI hits 149,000 daily users, surpassing ChatGPT
Claude AI hits 149,000 daily users, surpassing ChatGPT
WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil
WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features
Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe

Popular News

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
18 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity

Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
28 minutes ago
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal

Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
2 hours ago