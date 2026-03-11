Is Instagram down right now? Users experience widespread outage

Instagram has grappled with widespread outage today, with users reporting issues in sending messages on the Meta-owned platform.
On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Downdetector, web outage tracking site, have started in the early hours of the day and continues to affect users worldwide.
Nearly over 12,000 users reported issues with the platform, with nearly three-quarters of the complaints being registered by Instagram app users across the US.
The highest number of reports were usually from the major cities of the US, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, New York, and Washington.
In India, over 1,300 users reported complaints on Downdetector.
The affected users took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.
A user wrote, "instagram is down, guess i should kms now to get out of this cruel world."
Another user wrote, "Blocked my nigga cause i thought he was ignoring me whole time insta is down."
"Ig dms down bad , I was so confused getting notifications saying ‘now’ I’m like HOW. instagram do your thing," a third user said.