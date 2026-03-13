Google Maps introduces major redesign update in years

Google Maps has received a significant redesign update, bringing the biggest overhaul to the app in years.
The Alphabet-owned Google is billing the new "Immersive Navigation" mode as the major update to driving directions in Maps.
With this update, Google Maps is now rendering the surroundings in 3D instead of a 2D map of the area surrounding your car, simplifying it for drivers to align, with the latest view offering greater depth to nearby landmarks such as buildings and overpasses.
Behind the scenes, Google’s Gemini models power the experience, deciding how to render elements to remove distractions.
These models have become more efficient to know when to highlight road elements such as crosswalks, traffic lights and stop signs to ensure you don't miss an off ramp or important turn.
Simultaneously, the company has also introduced voice guidance in Maps to sound more natural.
The recently introduced redesigned navigation experience extends to alternative routes. The updated app can also suggest taking a different route to go somewhere, it will detail the linked tradeoffs with that route.
For example, it may also inform the users to take longer routes to travel; however, they will encounter less traffic along the way.
Ahead of starting the journey, Maps will also show you a Street View preview of your destination and recommend where to park.
Notably, Google Maps can now also provide you information no traditional map can offer.