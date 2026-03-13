Apple’s foldable iPhone features, price leaked: Details inside

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone will reportedly bring the latest interface changes, making it appear like an iPad when unfolded.
As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device is likely to feature an updated iOS that enables users to run apps side by side along with layouts that are similar to the ones found on the iPad.
Notably, the highly-anticipated handset is expected to run on iOS rather than iPadOS, having a simpler multitasking system as compared to Apple’s tablets.
However, users will be able to view two apps simultaneously on the larger internal screen.
Display
When closed, the foldable device is likely to resemble a typical iPhone with a standard external display. Once opened, the internal screen may diversify to roughly the size of an iPad mini.
As per Bloomberg, the inner display will use a broader aspect ratio as compared to many foldable phones currently on the market.
Durability
The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly mainly focused on durability, experimenting with the screen to ensure it can withstand thousands more “opens and shuts” as compared to the leading industry players of today’s era.
In terms of camera, Apple’s foldable iPhone is likely to adhere to a dual-rear camera system.
Apple’s foldable iPhone price (expected)
Apple’s foldable iPhone is projected to be priced at roughly $2,000, as per Bloomberg.