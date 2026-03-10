News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

NASA's 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?

NASA's Van Allen Probe A, which was launched in 2012, will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere on Tuesday

  • By Hania Jamil
NASAs 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?
NASA's 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?

A NASA spacecraft is set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere on Tuesday, nearly 14 years after it was launched.

According to the US Space Force, NASA's Van Allen Probe A, which weighs around 1,300 pounds (600 kilograms), is expected to re-enter the atmosphere around 7:45 p.m. EDT on March 10.

What are the chances of debris harming anyone?

The administration said most of the spacecraft would burn up as it descends through the atmosphere and shared that the chance of debris harming anyone on Earth is considered quite low, about 1 in 4,200.

NASA did not provide information on an approximate location for where the satellite or its debris could land, although it would most likely land in open water.

When was Van Allen Probe A launched?

The spacecrafts, Van Allen Probe A and Van Allen Probe B, were launched on August 30, 2012, to study the radiation belts around Earth.

As per NASA, the probes play a significant role in understanding space weather.

NASA deactivated the probes in 2019 when they ran out of fuel and were no longer able to manoeuvre their solar panels toward the sun for power.

When will the Van Allen Probe B come back?

It was also revealed that Van Allen Probe B, the twin spacecraft, remains in orbit and is not expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere before 2030.

Apple to launch 'MacBook Ultra' with touchscreen and increased rates
Apple to launch 'MacBook Ultra' with touchscreen and increased rates
WhatsApp experiments new rounded chat bubble design
WhatsApp experiments new rounded chat bubble design
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts
Claude AI hits 149,000 daily users, surpassing ChatGPT
Claude AI hits 149,000 daily users, surpassing ChatGPT
WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil
WhatsApp expands AI rivalry, lets competitor chatbots enter Brazil
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features
Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits

Popular News

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
2 hours ago
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo

Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
3 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
7 hours ago