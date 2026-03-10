NASA's 1,300-lb spacecraft to reenter Earth after 14 years: Could debris hit people?

A NASA spacecraft is set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere on Tuesday, nearly 14 years after it was launched.
According to the US Space Force, NASA's Van Allen Probe A, which weighs around 1,300 pounds (600 kilograms), is expected to re-enter the atmosphere around 7:45 p.m. EDT on March 10.
What are the chances of debris harming anyone?
The administration said most of the spacecraft would burn up as it descends through the atmosphere and shared that the chance of debris harming anyone on Earth is considered quite low, about 1 in 4,200.
NASA did not provide information on an approximate location for where the satellite or its debris could land, although it would most likely land in open water.
When was Van Allen Probe A launched?
The spacecrafts, Van Allen Probe A and Van Allen Probe B, were launched on August 30, 2012, to study the radiation belts around Earth.
As per NASA, the probes play a significant role in understanding space weather.
NASA deactivated the probes in 2019 when they ran out of fuel and were no longer able to manoeuvre their solar panels toward the sun for power.
When will the Van Allen Probe B come back?
It was also revealed that Van Allen Probe B, the twin spacecraft, remains in orbit and is not expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere before 2030.