News
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles

The Brazilian footballer star has unveiled plans to hang his boots as he hopes to make it to the national team squad

  • By Hania Jamil
Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles
Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles

Neymar, the Brazilian football star, is reportedly thinking of making 2026 his final year as a professional footballer.

The athlete, who celebrated his 34th birthday earlier this month, has been plagued with injuries in recent years, with ankle, knee and hamstring concerns.

After enjoying time in PSG and Barcelona, Neymar returned to boyhood club Santos in 2024, and his contract is due to expire in 2026.

When asked about his future plans by CazeTV, Neymar replied, "I don't know what will happen from now on. It could be that December arrives and I want to retire. I'm living year by year."

"There's this year, which is very important not only for Santos, but for the Brazilian national team and for me as well," he added.

Neymar is hoping to secure a last-minute spot in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the upcoming World Cup, which is set to take place across the US, Mexico, and Canada; however, the manager has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Moreover, Neymar also admitted to "holding back" since returning to first-team action in an effort to avoid further injury woes.

Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC
2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC
Lewis Hamilton caught off-guard by Kim Kardashian question at Bahrain photoshoot
Lewis Hamilton caught off-guard by Kim Kardashian question at Bahrain photoshoot
Fortnite servers down today? Everything you must know about V39.50 update
Fortnite servers down today? Everything you must know about V39.50 update
2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating: Who will win free skating?
2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating: Who will win free skating?

Popular News

UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident

UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
55 minutes ago
YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs

YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs
an hour ago
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea to Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea to Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest
an hour ago