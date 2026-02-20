Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles

Neymar, the Brazilian football star, is reportedly thinking of making 2026 his final year as a professional footballer.
The athlete, who celebrated his 34th birthday earlier this month, has been plagued with injuries in recent years, with ankle, knee and hamstring concerns.
After enjoying time in PSG and Barcelona, Neymar returned to boyhood club Santos in 2024, and his contract is due to expire in 2026.
When asked about his future plans by CazeTV, Neymar replied, "I don't know what will happen from now on. It could be that December arrives and I want to retire. I'm living year by year."
"There's this year, which is very important not only for Santos, but for the Brazilian national team and for me as well," he added.
Neymar is hoping to secure a last-minute spot in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the upcoming World Cup, which is set to take place across the US, Mexico, and Canada; however, the manager has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.
Moreover, Neymar also admitted to "holding back" since returning to first-team action in an effort to avoid further injury woes.