Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie starred in 'Wuthering Heights'

Jacob Elordi recently dished on filming steamy scenes with his Wuthering Heights costar, Margot Robbie.

The 28-year-old actor in an interview with The Sun admitted that there was ­sizzling chemistry between him and his 35-year-old costar, who plays his love-interest in the newly released movie.

The Frankenstein actor explained that the sex scenes are actually “no different to choreo-graphing a fight scene or a dance sequence.”

Elordi further explained, “It’s super- technical, especially the scene where, it’s not a sex scene, but where I’m on top [of Margot] with my hands — that’s choreographed because, in that kind of light, you only have so much space to move.

“So what you do has to fit in the frame and work with the lighting.”

Made on a budget of 80 million USD, the Emerald Fennell directional movie adaptation received mixed reviews and so far grossed $126 million worldwide.

Based on Emily Bronte’s classic 1847 novel, the period romantic drama film also feature Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

For the unversed, Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie starrer Wuthering Heights was released in theatres on February 13, 2026. 

