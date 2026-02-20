Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move

F1 world champion Lando Norris has reportedly split from his Portuguese supermodel Magui Corceiro.
The British driver had been romantically involved with the 23-year-old model on and off since 2023, and she was also seen crying and celebrating when Norris secured his title in Abu Dhabi last year.
However, things are seemingly not going well for the pair.
During pre-season testing in Bahrain this week, former teammate and pal Carlos Sainz was caught on camera asking Norris, "Are you and Magui good?"
To which the 26-year-old replied, "No," before describing himself as a "single man".
While the audio was unclear, it was enough to cause a huge frenzy on social media platforms.
Norris and Corceiro began dating in 2023, and their relationship took a hit the following year, when they temporarily separated before patching things up.
As per The Sun source, "There have been tell-tale signs for a while now. They drifted apart after his win last season. The biggest hint came in Bahrain as he and his team continued testing ahead of the new season."
The insider pointed to Norris' recent celebration event in Bahrain, where the champion hosted a gathering to express gratitude to those who supported his journey to the title, where the model was notably missing from the group snaps.
"The only one who wasn't there was girlfriend Magui. It naturally sparked rumours," the source noted.
For the unversed, Magui Corceiro is a notable name in the Portuguese entertainment industry with a number of TV appearances and major fashion campaigns.
Prior to dating Norris, Corceiro was romantically involved to Portuguese footballer Joao Felix.